Reesa Byrd former Enterprise YMCA After School Camp Director 1978-1993 (first Camp Director), presented 5 Mile Road Race Shirts to Director Richard Pipkin. The first annual 5 Mile Race was won by then Program Director Pipkin, with a time of 24 minutes 45 seconds. Byrd, Pipkin and the support of the YMCA staff, board of directors and volunteers started the After-School Camp program in 1978. Boyd also presented a check to the YMCA supporting the YMCA Pool Project. A Celebration of 50 Years will be held at the pool Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. For more information on all the YMCA has to offer, call 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214.

