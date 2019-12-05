After a great deal of planning and anticipation, Enterprise’s Centennial Celebration is less than a week away.
Slated to be an all-day event on Wednesday, Dec. 11, the “monumental celebration” will honor the past — and the future — of the city.
“We want to come together from near and far for the grandest celebration this city has seen in 100 years,” Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said in the first official announcement of the celebration. “After all, the grand lady that graces the center of downtown Enterprise has been patiently waiting for us to recognize her and the really big message heralded by the little bug she holds above her head.”
According to Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer, who co-chairs the Centennial Committee responsible for organizing the events alongside Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland, the monument is celebrated because of its message of hope.
“(It shows us) that open-minded people with a spirit of cooperation and determination can triumph over adversity just as they did in 1916 when they sought advice and embraced change after the tiny but merciless boll weevil destroy their cotton crops,” Doerer said.
After the Boll Weevil came to town — as many in Enterprise surely know — the decision was made to plant peanuts and diversify crops, which led to an economic boom.
Events begin at 10 a.m, when stores and restaurants — many offering centennial specials — open. Streets will close for the event. From noon until 9 p.m., East College Street/Main Street to Edwards Street at the Coffee County Courthouse will be closed. West College Street/Main Street to Railroad Street and Main Street/Lee Street to Harrison Street will both close at 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Students in the Enterprise City Schools system will dismiss early that day at 11:30 a.m.
The celebration will include a variety of activities from walking tours and book signings to musical performances and the Boll Weevil Monument Rededication Ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Plenty of surprises are also in store for the celebration.
Over the next several days, The Ledger will spotlight and detail some of the planned activities for the day.
Schedule of activities is as follows:
Sessions Centennial Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Guided historical walking tours starting at First United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Living history video showcase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Videos, according to Kirkland, will feature long-time local residents sharing their memories of the Boll Weevil Monument.
Author book signings at the Enterprise Public Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring of variety of authors with works related to Enterprise or the Boll Weevil.
Storybook readings and presentations from Enterprise American Studies students in the EPL from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dr. George Washinton Carver Live Museum from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Carver was instrumental in crop diversification.
Boll Weevil pictorial postmark station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
An Enterprise High School Time Capsule Prokect from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where students will be filling a Boll Weevil Monument Centennial Time Capsule.
Visit with Centennial Queens from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Musical performances starting at 3 p.m. leading up to a 7 p.m. concert from Nashville artists, The Springs.
