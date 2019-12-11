City officials are inviting people from around the Wiregrass to Enterprise’s special Centennial Celebration, an all-day event beginning with activities at 10 a.m. today.
Over the past week, The Ledger has spotlighted several events that will be taking place as part of the celebration including downtown walking tours, a Boll Weevil Cancellation Stamp Station and evening entertainment.
Events culminate with a Boll Weevil Monument Rededication Ceremony at the monument at 5:30 p.m. Several special guests and dignitaries from state government and local entities will attend the ceremony.
After the posting of the colors by Enterprise High School JROTC, the invocation, National Anthem and a welcome from Mayor Bill Cooper, a proclamation will be read declaring Dec. 11, 2019, as Boll Weevil Monument Centennial Day.
ESCC choirs, under the direction of Dr. Ken Thomas, will perform two songs: “Rejoice” and “Gotta Have a Home (The Boll Weevil Song).”
Then, Katie Boyd Britt — president of the Business Council of Alabama and native of Enterprise — will be the keynote speaker. Britt earned her law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and has served in a number of senior posts for Sen. Richard Shelby.
She became president of the organization Jan. 2.
The ceremony will also feature a mini-play from Southern Broadway Dinner Theater cast members, the unveiling of a historical tribute marker in honor of a key figure in the monument’s story and an appearance by the Enterprise High School Big Blue Marching Band.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony and concert from The Springs immediately following will move to Enterprise Civic Center with a start time of 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.