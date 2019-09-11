Centennial celebrations coming to Wildcat Stadium

The U.S. Army’s high-flying aerial demonstration team will be “dropping in” on Wildcat Stadium Sept. 20.
The Golden Knights precision parachute team will deliver the game ball for the EHS Wildcats’ gridiron contest with long-time rivals, the Prattville Lions.
But the special delivery is just one highlight of an evening that will amplify the usual activities under the Friday night lights with celebrations for the Boll Weevil Monument Centennial and the 100th anniversary of the Enterprise City School, known in later years as College Street Elementary School and now as the Enterprise Career and Technology Center. The evening will also feature tributes to the Armed Forces and First Responders.
Enterprise City Schools Principal Brent Harrison, the EHS staff and Judi Stinnett, loyal Wildcat alum and a member of the Enterprise Boll Weevil Centennial Committee, are working diligently to create a night for the history books.
They invite everyone who has attended City School, or College Street, in the past to attend the ball game and be recognized. Special seating will be provided for the former City School/College Street students. Commemorative t-shirts will be given away to the first 100 City School/College Street students who arrive at the game.
Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Everyone attending the night’s events are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m.
“You won’t want to miss the pre-game activities,” Stinnett said. “We will have some great performances by the EHS Big Blue Band, who will present an Alabama Bicentennial tribute, ‘My Home’s in Alabama,’ and the Enterprise State Junior College Entertainers, who will get the crowd into the spirit of the Boll Weevil Monument’s 100th birthday with a fun version of the whimsical Boll Weevil Song, ‘Looking for a Home.’”
The EHS Band will also perform a salute to the Armed Forces as members and retirees of the military are recognized.
A highlight of the pre-game activities will be the parachute jump by the Golden Knights, one of only three Department of Defense-sanctioned aerial demonstration teams, along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The team is composed of about 95 men and women which make up four parachute teams. The demonstration teams perform at more than 100 events per year and also compete in national and international skydiving events. The teams, stationed now at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, have earned approximately 3,000 gold, silver and bronze medals since being formed in 1959.
The U.S. Army Adventure Trailer will be stationed on the EHS campus near the stadium all day on Friday for students and other visitors to explore.
Stinnett said many activities will take place both before the game, at halftime and during breaks in the game. This event can offer opportunities for classmates to get reacquainted, she said, and provide a catalyst for former students living locally or out of town who haven’t visited the new EHS campus to do so.
On sale at the game will be a new revised version of the “History of Enterprise Football,” with an updated cover and information about new EHS Head Coach Rick Darlington and the athletic facilities. A commemorative program has also been created for the event.
Stinnett advised everyone to get to the stadium early for convenient parking, good seating and the opportunity to see the pre-game show. For anyone who parks at Bates Memorial Stadium, busses will be shuttling people to and from Wildcat Stadium before, during and after the game.
“Enterprise City Schools is happy as always to pay tribute to our military and first responders,” Harrison said. “We are also delighted this year to incorporate into the extra activities a tribute to a building that has been in service in our school system for 100 years. The City School is a preserved treasure of our community, and has helped prepare thousands of young people for future education and work opportunities.”
Harrison said the school system is also pleased to be involved in the city’s Boll Weevil Monument Centennial Celebration and the state of Alabama’s 200th birthday celebration.
“With this event, we are remembering our history and becoming a part of it,” Harrison said. “This event has something of interest for everyone and we hope you will come out, support the Wildcats, see a great parachute exhibition, and show appreciation for our special guests.”
