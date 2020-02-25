The next Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training class will be offered March 6-7 and March 14.
The CERT course is a program that educates citizens about disaster preparedness for hazards that can impact their area — weather, fire, developing situations. It also trains them in basic disaster response skills.
The course, administrated through FEMA, is free. However, Coffee County CERT Coordinator Scotty Johnson said participants need to pre-register online and a minimum of 10 are needed to hold the class.
“We’ll meet on Friday night from 6 until 9, come back in Saturday and go over more modules and do some training until about 3, then come the next Saturday and do some hands-on training,” Johnson said. “Capt. Chris Davis, a firefighter at Central, has been helping with this program since Day 1. He’s been invaluable.”
Friday covers an introduction of CERT. Capt. Davis also does two medical modules — first aid and basic triage.
“We tell everybody, we’re not going to make you doctors or nurses, but we’re going to make you feel comfortable to go into a disaster site and triage enough folks,” Johnson said. “We give them those tools and Chris does a fire piece — fire safety, using fire extinguishers. We do light search and rescue.
“It teaches folks how to go into a building, how to mark a building. Neighbors often are the first ones on the scene at an emergency. We’d like to get enough folks trained in each neighborhood to go door-to-door, make sure everybody’s OK, or give them basic first aid if they need it.
“So when the first responders do show up, they can hand off and say we’ve got this block covered, we turned off gas at this house or turned off the water at this one. We do issue special tools for that.”
Johnson teaches a CERT terrorism module, as well as another on psychology — how to take care of team members.
The final day of the course is more hands-on.
“They actually will help put out a small fire,” Johnson said. “We do the training at Central Fire Station for that piece, too. They’ve got a device, a small cylinder thing that can be lit on fire through propane. We’ve got fire extinguishers with water and compressed air. …
“Then the fire guys, if they’re not out on a call, demonstrate proper lifts and carries. My wife handles the triage piece. She puts out little cards with symptoms on them — male, female, symptoms. Then they do the triage — green, yellow, red.”
Johnson said several CERT course “graduates” have sprung into action on their own.
“We had one instance lately where lightning hit in an area. One of our CERT people heard big bang, got her equipment and went outside to check it out,” Johnson said. “She saw some smoke coming out of a houses and was able to help the folks put it out.
“Just yesterday we helped with a three-car traffic accident on 27 just east of the circle,” Johnson said. “A car had traffic blocked both ways. I started directing traffic because cars were really flying down the hill toward the intersection.
“It just so happened one of my CERT guys drove by, ‘Scotty, you need some help?’ So he got out and helped direct traffic in the other direction, that was going up 27.”
That preparedness is part of the program, too.
“We tell folks how important it is to keep equipment in the car — first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher,” Johnson said.
CERT volunteers are trained in basic disaster response skills like fire safety, search and rescue, team organization and basic emergency medical response — including CPR training.
Classes for the upcoming March 6-7 and March 14 class will be held at Central Fire Station.
For more information, call 334-894-5375 or 806-1994.
Or you can register online at www.coffeecounty.us/FormCenter/Emergency-Management-10/CERT-Training-signup-61 .
