Chamber announces Larson as 2019 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Enterprise restauranteur and philanthropist, Matt Larson has been selected as the grand marshal for the 2019 Enterprise Christmas Parade.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Larson will lead the Largest Christmas Parade in the Southeast through downtown Enterprise. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and travels eight blocks, beginning at Southeast Cardiology and Grocery Outlet and ending at River Bank and Trust (formerly known as Trinity Bank).
“Our Christmas Parade Committee received multiple nominations for a number of outstanding members of our community,” said Erin Grantham, executive director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. “Matt has done so much for our community over the years, such as serving those in need over the last five years with the annual Christmas dinner through his restaurant, Annie’s Cafe. Add to that his non-rofit foundation, Annie’s Outreach, which has provided back to school backpack fundraisers and bicycle drives at Christmas for kids.”
A request for nominations was open to the public via a nomination form on the chamber’s website.
One of the nominations stated: “He is always the first to step up to volunteer with anything needed, not only here but where help is needed (e.g. Stronger than the Storm event for those affected by Hurricane Michael a Mexico Beach). I have personally worked alongside this man who is tireless and keeps thinking of new things to help the community with the Annie’s Outreach program.”
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is still accepting registration for entries to participate in the Christmas Parade through Nov. 19.
Registration forms and applications can be found online at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com, or at the Enterprise chamber office, 553 Glover Ave.
For questions or additional information, call 334-347-0581.
