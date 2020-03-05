How many times have you said, “There’s nothing to do in Enterprise?”
Erin Grantham and Jennifer Hattery have heard it, too. They just don’t agree.
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and Assistant Director, respectively, Grantham and Hattery are unabashed, unapologetic “cheerleaders” for Enterprise.
“When you get down to it, a large part of what the Chamber does, we cheerlead for the city of Enterprise, we cheerlead for the businesses in Enterprise, we cheerlead for the people, the events, the school system,” Grantham said.
“We’re the community cheerleaders,” Hattery said.
Their timing was impeccable Thursday. They followed Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper and Enterprise City Schools Superintendent Greg Faught on a “What’s Happening in Enterprise” program at this month’s Healthy Woman meeting at the Enterprise First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Cooper’s talk brought attendees up to date on the Veterans Home that be coming to Enterprise in a couple years. He talked about the $1.4 million FAA grant that is helping fund runway expansion and construction of a terminal at the airport. He also stressed the importance of participating in the upcoming census, noting that federal grants are largely funded on the data collected in the census.
Faught updated an attentive audience on his plan to improve math performance by adding math specialists to every elementary school this year. He also discussed the Summer Enrichment Camp for grades 4 through 6 — a great voluntary learning opportunity that is both fun and free. The superintendent also discussed the growing VEX Robotics competition, adding “The kids are pretty much teaching the teachers now. They’ve taken the ball and run with it.”
Grantham and Hattery said the Chamber is a go-to resource for information about the city. The chamber’s web site, www.enterprisealabama.com, includes a detailed community calendar.
“It has chamber events, city events, community events, business events. It’s a go-to resource,” Grantham said.
“Everything we know about we put it on there, kind of to make it a one-stop shop for you to be able to know what’s happening,” Hattery added.
They solicited feedback on the Senior Living Expo, which this year is set for July 23 at the Enterprise Civic Center, asking about favorite parts of the expo and parts that can be improved.
“With all of our businesses that get involved, that get in the 50s theme, with the atmosphere, it’s just a lot of fun overall,” Hattery said. “Whether you’re getting information or in it for the door prizes or you want to dress up, it’s just a fun time. If you haven’t been out in a few years, come out this year and hang out with us.”
Grantham rattled off some upcoming events, starting March 10 with Diamond Rio in concert at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center, sponsored by the Coffee County Arts Alliance; the March 14 noon start for the world’s smallest St. Patrick’s Day parade, which is in its 27th year; the addition of the half-pint, half-K, which is a 0.5 kilometer (or 546-yard) run. If you’re worried about covering the distance, halfway through there is a donut station; and she mentioned the Enterprise Day of Service on March 21, which kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium, an event hosted by the Oscar Club.
The Healthy Woman program was provided by Medical Center Enterprise. Lunch was compliments of McDonald’s.
