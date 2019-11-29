Chamber hosting third annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt

While many people will head to stores to begin their Black Friday shopping, residents who shop in Enterprise could get something extra and add fun to the mix.
The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce today will kick off its third annual Chip and Fancy’s Annual Holiday Scavenger Hunt. Chip and Fancy are elves from the North Pole visiting several businesses around downtown Enterprise and picking out some items from stores.
Shoppers have a chance to win those items if they play along in the hunt.
“It’s our way of encouraging people to shop local here in Enterprise,” said Jennifer Hattery, assistant director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. “It’s really about getting them in stores they may have never been in, giving people a chance to win prizes and hopefully an opportunity to get to know business owners around the city a little better.”
Each day from Nov. 29 to Thursday. Dec. 19, Chip and Fancy will travel to separate locations leaving only clues, which can be followed on a Facebook page entitled, “Chip & Fancy Elf’s Holiday Scavenger Hunt.” The clues are posted each morning.
After picking up an “Elf Passport” from the chamber or from a participating business, shoppers can start accumulating stamps. Each stamp is an entry in a grand prize drawing on Dec. 23 for $500. Additionally, daily prizes are also available.
Shoppers can get up to four stamps a day from finding Chip and Fancy. One stamp comes from each, and a chance a second stamp is offered if shoppers make a purchase in the establishment the elves are found.
Hattery said it is obviously not necessary to get four stamps a day, as finding an elf just once is enough to enter the grand prize drawing.
“You could potentially find one elf on one day and have one entry and maybe win the grand prize,” she said. “Obviously, the chances will be greater the more stamps you have.”
The winner of the grand prize will be announced on Facebook on Dec. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.