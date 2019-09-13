The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is set for the 78th annual Awards Celebration and Banquet to be held Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Enterprise Civic Center.
Tickets are $40 and available for purchase until Monday, Sept. 16, at noon.
The banquet will have a 1920s theme this year in celebration of the centennial of the Boll Weevil Monument, according to Chamber Director Erin Grantham.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour, Grantham said, where people can “mingle, have a drink and enjoy a fun atmosphere.”
At 6 p.m., the program will begin with dinner served courtesy of Kelly’s Katering. After awards, the Z Street Speakeasy Band from Orlando, Florida will provide music.
Grantham said 1920s attire is welcomed, but not required.
Awards being presented at the banquet are: Behind the Scenes Award, Bea Fuentes Volunteer of the Year Award, Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award, Economic Impact Award, Midsize Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and the Wings of Freedom Award.
Call 334-347-0581 or email info@enterprisealabama.com for additional information.
To purchase tickets, call 334-347-0581 or visit the Chamber office at 553 Glover Avenue. Tickets can also be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
