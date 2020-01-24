The World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Enterprise will be held March 14. This will be the 27th year of the world-renowned event. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its 2020 grand marshal.
If you, or someone you know, would like to be considered for this historical honor please nominate them by Feb. 14.
Nominees must:
Be of Irish descent.
Be able to walk/dance around the entire parade route, which starts at the courthouse all the way down East College Street around the Boll Weevil Monument and back to the courthouse.
Carry the large flag of Ireland for the entire parade route.
To nominate, visit the chamber’s website at www.enterprisealabama.com.
