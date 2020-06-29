lodge

Chancellor Lodge Brothers on June 25 travelrf to Elba Masonic Lodge 170 to assist in initiating a Brother to the Degree of Entered Apprentice. Pictured are (from left) Mike Kelley, Jerry Miller, Deputy Grand Master Tommy Morrow, Geneva Co. District Lecturer Alan Brackin, John Dunn, Jamie Gilley and Covington Coounty District Lecturer Paul Jones.

 Submitted photo
