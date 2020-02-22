Worshipful Master Robbie Wehunt of Chancellor Masonic Lodge along with Worthy Patron Paul Rodgers of Chancellor Wilkes 571 of the Eastern Star, present Jo Ellen Simmons, Coffee Springs Senior Citizens Director with a check for 1,000. The money will go towards a new ice machine for the Senior Center. Simmons advised the old ice machine, which was previously donated, has broken down beyond repair. Pictured are (back row, from left) Barbara Shirah, Ernestine Nelson, P.L. Nelson, Brent Underwood, Worthy Patron Rodgers, Jerry Miller, (front) Director Simmons and Worshipful Master Wehunt.
