The Enterprise Civitan Club welcomed Chaplain (CPT) Nhan Le as guest speaker at its Clergy Appreciation meeting Feb 11. The annual event is held in memory of the Four WWII Chaplains who, on Feb 3, 1943, made a conscious decision to go down with their ship, in order to save the lives of others. Chaplain Le talked about the courage, and faith in God, that these men demonstrated, and shared stories of his own experiences as an Army Chaplain, including his time in Afghanistan. Chaplain Le is currently assigned to the 1/223rd, at Fort Rucker. He is pictured with Civitan President Mary Parker.
