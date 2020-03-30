“Last week was a long year.”
Dennis Chastang, owner of The Craft Bar & Grill, summed up so many small business owner’s perspective in those six words Monday morning.
With restaurant dining rooms closed in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chastang talked about implementing big changes to the operation at his business at 1024 Boll Weevil Circle.
“We’re a different business than we were a week and a half ago — different business, different operating procedures,” Chastang said. “Our servers are working in the kitchen preparing the food with our kitchen staff instead of being on the floor taking care of customers. They’re running curbside service and in some case delivering to homes. I just got done with a delivery.”
Even the logistics of the kitchen operation has changed. In a typical sit-down, dine-in setting, a meal may start with an appetizer as customers scan the menu. Now, the entire meal has to be ready at the same time.
“It’s taking that whole original mindset and twisting it,” Chastang said.
No one identifies more with Chastang than other Enterprise restaurant owners. In fact, Chastang and a number of restaurateurs are doing what they can to support each other in these trying times.
“It’s paramount that we work together. I sent up a group messenger a couple months ago to keep everybody informed. We share ideas, we work together. We go to each other’s businesses,” Chastang said. “We bought our team lunch from several different places in the last couple weeks and shared that on social media and promoting them. ‘Hey, check this out.’ ‘If you haven’t tried this chicken salad out you need to.’ I’ve had a lot of people tell me you’re trying to promote your competition.
“I don’t look at this as a competition. The only competition I see is yesterday’s business. Can we beat it? We’re all in this together. They’ve all got families and every dollar goes back into their business. … I mean, do you eat at the same place every day for seven days a week? You may love my shrimp and grits, but you may want Torero’s fajitas, or Beef O’Brady’s wings.”
Kelly Monaghan, the owner of Kelly’s Katering, echoed Chastang’s words last week.
“Dennis from the Craft and Matt (Larson) from Annie’s, they’ve come down and we’ve all ordered from each other,” Monaghan said. “Susan down at Southern Broadway, she’s been great. Even the Main Street vendors, Garrick (Vest) from the Weevil Nut Company, they’ve ordered from us, we’ve gotten salsa from them. Everybody’s just supporting each other.”
Chastang and his wife, Nicole, say it’s about giving back, too, not just driving business to their doors.
“I’m blessed to have a team that showed up here — along with some community volunteers — on Thanksgiving morning and we opened our doors for anybody who wanted a free meal,” Chastang said. “We were able to feed almost 100 people that day. We did a free veterans lunch on Veterans Day.
“We’ve done some first-responder lunches. We’ll be delivering an order to Medical Center Enterprise on Tuesday to feed our nursing staff. They are truly on the front line right now. We’ve got to find a way to take care of them.”
The Craft (@thecraftbarandgrill on Facebook) starts taking orders at 10 a.m. every morning (475-4055).
“We did close this past Sunday and we’re going to test that. We’ll see how that works,” Chastang said. “We’re going to be in this for a while. Originally the order went to April and they moved it to April 17 and now President Trump ordered it for April 30 and I assume the governor will do that, as well.
“I understand you have to take all the precautions. But we’ve got to do everything we can to adapt and overcome.”
Perhaps he feels that need to give back because others helped him when his business opened about one year ago. The communication between restaurateurs started long before COVID-19, he said.
“One of the first things we did when we started was reach out to the other restaurants,” he said. “‘Hey, we’re new to this, any advice you can give me.’ And I learned a lot. It was a great network of people that were willing to open their doors.
“Ron Jones at Po’ Folks, Lawanda Grill with White Oak Ale House, Matt Larson with Annie’s, Sergio Meza at Torero’s, Dena Smith with Corks & Cattle, Chris Smith at Beef O’Brady’s, Vanessa Woodard at The Barrel Room,” he rattled off. “Nick and Jadia Carter from Zaxby’s have been phenomenal and they support this community. These are all people that took us in and mentored us.”
The Chastangs tried to return the favor by not only marketing their business, but mentioning those others on Facebook.
“We’d check in on Facebook and let people know, ‘We’re at the Barrel Room, come check it out,’” he said. “We built a good partnership together and everybody was doing what they could to help each other.
“But now you fast forward to COVID-19, we need each other more than ever now.”
