The Enterprise City Schools Child Nutrition Program will be suspended starting April 9. The program is being canceled due to the number of cases of COVID-19 rising in Coffee County. The number of people in Coffee County with the coronavirus has moved from 0 to 8 in less than a week.
The Child Nutrition Program was previously feeding students on Monday and Wednesday. The students received 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches on Monday, and on Wednesday each child received 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches. This would be enough to get each student two meals a day during the school week.
Julie Harmon, Child Nutrition Director with Enterprise City Schools, said, “With COVID-19 cases increasing in Alabama and our community, it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, our volunteers, and the community we serve that we discontinue this service.”
The program will still hand out food to students on April 8.
The program has hopes of reopening to help serve the community. The priority is the health of everyone involved including the children. For more updates on the Enterprise City Schools Child Nutrition program visit the Enterprise City Schools website, enterpriseschools.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.