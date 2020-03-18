The Christian Mission is eager to be the hands and feet of Christ.
Our administrative office hours of operation will be Monday-Fry, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (This is to allow time for us to sanitize our facilities.)
Assistance will be given by appointment only. (This is to reduce the amount of clients sitting in the waiting room unnecessarily.)
We are waiving all assessment for walk-up meals. Clients simply come to the kitchen door and receive a to-go plate during the following times:
» Breakfast: 7:30-7:45 a.m.
» Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
» Dinner: 4-4:30 p.m.
Any seniors who are in need of food, whether that is a hot meal or a cart of groceries, can call the office at 334-393-2607. We will gladly deliver this to them.
Please call with any assistance needs. We will work diligently to meet them.
