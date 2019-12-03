With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, Christmas activities are beginning to appear all around Enterprise.
Among those activities is the annual “Christmas at the Farmers Market,” slated for 7-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Vendors, produce sellers and some special guests will gather at the market for the event.
According to Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator and Farmers Market Director Kay Kirkland, there will be several exercises and activities for people of all ages, including ornament painting and decorating for kids.
Ornaments will be different shapes and sizes, Kirkland said, so children should be able to paint and decorate however they like.
Adults will have an opportunity to peruse from a variety of seasonal produce, as well as arts and crafts for the holiday season.
There will also be a visit from Santa Claus from 8 to 10 a.m. for pictures and to hear Christmas wishes from the kids.
Kirkland said “Christmas at the Farmers Market” has been a popular event in recent years that “people seem to really enjoy.”
“We at the city just find it so heartwarming and rewarding to be able to do these things we see bring joy to our little ones and adults,” Kirkland said. “We want to give exposure to the Farmers Market too, to the people who grow the food that we eat. It helps create appreciation for the farmers who grow the things we eat around the holiday season and contributes to the atmosphere and spirit of Christmas.”
The event at the market will be a good way to kick off the celebrations downtown, said Kirkland, as downtown Enterprise’s “Whoville Holiday Celebration” begins at 10 a.m. on the same day.
