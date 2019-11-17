submitted photo
Christopher A. Orta, Jr. was born on Nov. 5, 2019, in Dothan.
He is the son of Christopher and Laura Acosta Orta of Fort Rucker.
He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21¾-inches long.
His grandparents are Juan and Irene Orta and Jaime and Maria Acosta.
His great-grandparents are Mateo and Aurora Orta and Paula Lopez-Guerrero.
Christopher has four sisters, Alesia, 17, Isabel, 12, Elizabeth, 9 and Lilyani, 4.
