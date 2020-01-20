Jan. 26
All Ministries Day
Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church of New Brockton, Rev. Donald K. Mitchell, pastor, will have an All Ministries Day for mission, matrons and ushers on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. The guest minister will be Rev. Thomas C. Jackson, pastor of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Elba. The theme will be “God has a purpose fr our lives.” — Ephesians 2:10.
Jan. 30-Feb. 1
Conference
ACTs Ministries will host an Evangelistic/Prophetic Youth Conference on Jan. 30, and 31st at 7 p.m. and Feb. 1, at 6 p.m., at Harris Temple COGIC, Elba. Guest speakers will be Co-Pastor Lois Russel and Pastor Tirrell Glover. ACTS Ministries Youth Pastor Elder Rodrick Caldwell will be honored on Feb. 1.
Feb. 12
Joint Revival Services
First Baptist Church of New Brockton and Calvary Baptist Church of Enterprise will hold Joint Revival Services Feb. 9-12 with speaker Don Graham, an International Evangelist of Clayton, and worship leader Danny Williams, music leader of Mount Gilead Baptist Church of Dothan. On Sunday, Feb. 9, services will be at Calvary Baptist Church at 6p.m. On Monday, Feb. 10, services at Calvary begin at 7 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 11-12, services will be at First Baptist Church in New Brockton beginning at 7 p.m. For more information call Nathan Sims at 334-894-6220.
Feb. 16
Deacon’s Program
Elder Tyrone Boykin, Pastor of Bread of Life COGIC in Dothan, will be the guest speaker at the 2020 Annual Deacon’s Program, Bethlehem COGIC, 465 Railroad Street in Bellwood., Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.; Theme: Men Stand Your Ground, For more information contact event coordinator Deacon Joseph Killings at (334) 798-6433.
Ongoing
Bible study
The Enterprise Women’s Day Class of Community Bible Study begins Aug. 19 at First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and will study Return to Jerusalem (various books of the Old Testament). Children’s ministry is provided (baby to 14 years). Homeschool credit is available. Community Bible Study is an interdenominational study. For more information and to preregister, call Lynne Reeves at 494-2039 or visit the Facebook page Community Bible Study Enterprise or online at enterprise.cbsclass.org.
Prayer line
“ God’s way to Salvation,” God’s Power Line of Prayer. Call 641-715-3580 and use access code 847-840-367 at 5 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Call 894-0031 for more information.
Rice and Beans
The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 302 E. Grubbs St., Enterprise, will be giving away rice and beans to the first 50 people. This event will be held from 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. For more information, call the church office at 347-8210.
Christ Helping Hands Ministry
The Geneva Baptist Association Christ Helping Hands Ministry is blessed with many quality donations. Please come by and see the hospital beds, complete bedroom suites, clothing, furniture and more. The hours of ministry are Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Through this ministry, many lives are blessed spiritually and emotionally and with assistance in meeting needs. The ministry is on 710 Dothan Highway in Hartford. For more information, call 588-3276.
Bible study
The Purpose-Driven Life” is an ongoing, communitywide Bible study each Wednesday night at 7 at Pleasant Shade Baptist Church, Enterprise. Pastor Richardson will be teaching on the Scriptures in this book. You will need to purchase the book at your local bookstore, but if unable to do so, we will be happy to share. For more information, call the church office at 347-5195.
Prayer line
The I.B. Prayer Line daily is at 5 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Call 712-432-1212 and use code 711-243-763#. For more information, call 333-1407.
Bible study
Southside Church of Christ, 212 Ellis St., will have “The Real Kingdom Wives of the Bible” study group for all ladies of the Enterprise communities every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m. For more information, call Brenda Tyson at 475-3101 or Martha Donnell at 818-590-8709.
Beginners class
St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church has a beginners class every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Newcomers are welcome, and Bible study is at 7 p.m. For more information, call 494-2806.
Ladies Bible study
Ladies Bible study is held the first and third Tuesday of every month at Adams Street Church of Christ, 701 W. Adams St.
PAL
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones program will be held every Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 1805 County Road 533 in New Brockton. This is a free, educational support group for parents and families of addicted loved ones. Participants must be 18 or older. For more information, call 894-2344.
Currently
Cemetery upkeep
Goodman Assembly of God is asking for a yearly donation of $50 for the upkeep of the church cemetery. If you have a loved one buried there or have a plot, please mail a donation to Goodman Independent Church, Attn: Cemetery Fund, 217 County Road 614, New Brockton, AL 36351.
