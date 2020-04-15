Ongoing
Johns Chapel AME
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will continue the GRAB, DROP and GO drive-thru services each Sunday from 10:45-11:45 a.m. while complying with all current directives from church, civil and health authorities. For more information please contact Pastor Willie White, Jr. at 334-701-5853 or Marge Simmons, Public Relations Director, at 334-477-1962.
Rice and Beans
The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 302 E. Grubbs St., Enterprise, will be giving away rice and beans to the first 50 people. This event will be held from 9-11 a.m. the third Saturday of every month. For more information, call the church at 347-8210.
God’s Way Prayer line
“God’s way to Salvation,” God’s Power Line of Prayer. Call 641-715-3580 and use access code 847-840-367 at 5 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Call 894-0031 for more information.
I.B. Prayer line
The I.B. Prayer Line daily is at 5 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. Call 712-432-1212 and use code 711-243-763#. For more information, call 333-1407.
Cemetery upkeep
Goodman Assembly of God is asking for a yearly donation of $50 for the upkeep of the church cemetery. If you have a loved one buried there or have a plot, please mail a donation to Goodman Independent Church, Attn: Cemetery Fund, 217 County Road 614, New Brockton, AL 36351.
