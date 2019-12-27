All nonessential city of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The garbage schedule will be changed as follows: The Monday and Tuesday routes will be serviced Monday. The Wednesday handicapped route will be picked up on Thursday. Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up as usual.

All city offices will resume normal hours Thursday, Jan. 2.

