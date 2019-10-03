Enterprise City Council at its regular-meeting Tuesday night approved a fiscal year 2020 operating budget.
The budget includes $46,200,954 of total revenues and $39,452,282 of total expenditures. General fund revenues are at $35,355,426 -- an increase of $1.15 million from last year -- and general fund expenditures are at $35,093,417, an increase of $900,000.
No capital projects are included in the budget, while last year’s budget included nearly $1.3 million for capital projects. The council will meet with department heads at a later date to determine if any capital projects could be added for some departments.
General fund revenues include an airport income of $524,400; business license fees, $985,766; Enterprise Civic Center, $40,000; Enterprise Farmers Market rental income, $13,500; franchise fees, $2,099,700; judicial income, $252,700; sanitation fees, $2,148,510; and tax income, $27,675,188.
General fund expenditures include general government/school appropriation of $4,600,481; administrative, $3,136,280; Enterprise Civic Center, $353,650; Enterprise Farmers Market, $35,350; engineering, $1,501,018; airport, $630,437.60; fleet maintenance, $543,802.35; street department, $2,020,996; sanitation department, $2,787,830.45; police, $6,305,318.96; fire, $3,646,466.17; parks and recreation, $2,539,733.39; judicial, $427,986; civil defense, $58,324; health and welfare, $230,898; culture and recreation, $15,400; economic development/incubator, $400,552; library, $196,824; public works, $7,000; economic development/tourism, $272,345.56; debt service, $5,382,723.
Projected in total revenues are items such as funds from the 10-cent gasoline tax, $190,000, and the four/five cent gasoline tax ($96,500) and seven cent gasoline tax ($121,750). Projected in total expenditures are items such as the senior citizens center, $15,500, and E-911, $402,832.
The sewer fund is projected at $3,589,525 in total revenues and $2,883,856 in expenses.
In other business, the council:
* Awarded the bid for the 2018 CDBG demolition project, Phase 1, to Hopper-Moore, Inc. in the amount of $39,985. Other bids received were Harrison Earth Movers, $48,315, and Lewis, Inc., $53,225.
* Approved renewal of the annual contract with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. The funding is for a term of one year beginning on Oct.1 and the $81,500 for general funding, tourism assistance and hospitality functions will be paid in quarterly payments.
* Renewed an annual contract with Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation for $100,000 to be paid in quarterly payments.
