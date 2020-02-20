Enterprise Main Street has its first Board of Directors.
A 13-member board as well as an additional seven non-voting, ex-officio members will be working with Enterprise Main Street Director Cassidi Kendrick. The project, part of Main Street Alabama, next will takes its first steps toward planning and preparing for the future prosperity of the city’s traditional downtown business district.
The Enterprise City Council on Tuesday night approved the 13 Board of Directors.
“It’s a big board. We put together an advisory group to kind of bring out some names,” Kendrick said. “That was a lengthy list and we narrowed it down to 13 as board members, plus the seven ex-officio.”
She added that one of the goals was to make sure her board was representative of the entire community.
“We vetted the list pretty closely,” she said. “We have a really diverse group. Main Street Alabama gave us a few categories to hit — real estate, finance, downtown business owners and property owners. We wanted to make sure those bases were covered.
“We felt we needed some people with military backgrounds since our community is so closely tied with Fort Rucker. We needed a marketing person, someone from outside of downtown, maybe out on the circle. We also thought we needed someone with a building or contracting background. This is a working board. These are my go-tos that will help me get the work done.”
The board’s terms will be staggered so new members can rotate on as other terms expire.
“It was just a random thing that different people were put on different terms,” Kendrick said.
The Board of Directors includes four members with three-year terms that will expire Feb. 4, 2023. That group includes Beck Hancock, Joan Newman, Shelia Harris and Shawna Lewis.
Board members with two-year terms that will expire Feb. 4, 2022 are Teresa Townsend, Cheryl Piccinini, Pam McQueen, Chad Wester and Frank Zerbinos.
Those will one-year terms that will rotate off on Feb. 4, 2021, are Charlene Goolsby, Ben Patterson, Peggy Contreras and Daphne Schleuser.
The seven non-voting ex-officio members — who will serve based on their position in the community — include Mayor William E. Cooper, City Council President Perry Vickers, City Clerk Beverly Sweeney, Tourism Director Tammy Doerer, Engineering Director Staci Hayes, Parks and Rec Director Billy Powell and Downtown Enterprise Business Assoociation President Regena Lacey.
The 20-member board offers a unique trick.
“The next hurdle is finding a time when everybody can meet,” Kendrick said with a laugh. “So many of these people are already very active in the community. Most of the ex-officios are department heads for the city. … It’s looking like Thursdays might be our magic day right now, but that’s still not set.”
The next step is for the board to go through some training and goal setting. Main Street Alabama will return to Enterprise for that, hopefully at the end of March, the director said.
“The board will oversee four committees — organization, promotion, economic vitality and design,” Kendrick said. “Those four different committees will turn ideas into work plans.
“But we had to get the board set first. We presented the names to the City Council, they voted on it Tuesday and it was approved.”
