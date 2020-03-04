The Enterprise City Council approved a recommendation from Staci Hayes, Interim Director of Engineering, and awarded the bid for Phase III of the 2018 CDBG Demolition Project to Hopper-Moore, Inc., at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Hopper-Moore, Inc., submitted a winning bid of $35,693 to demolish about 10 nuisance properties. There were six other demolition bids submitted, ranging from $44,093 to $84,500.
“We have not had this many people bid, ever, on this,” Hayes said. “A lot of these people were northern, up closer to Birmingham, and we’ve never had them bid.”
Hayes said the funding is through a $250,000 ADECA grant. It’s actually the second grant for nuisance property demolition. The first grant came in 2013. Hayes said participating in the upcoming census is important “because if affects ADECA money for projects just like this.”
“We’re actually hoping after Phase III to have at least three more phases, at least 30 more properties,” she said. “I’m going to tell you, our biggest challenge is you have a lot of older people who had multiple children and both parents have passed away. The heirs are scattered. They have to agree on what to do with the property. A lot of times they don’t want anything to do with it.
“That’s one of the situations we run into. There might be liens on the property. They may not be able to keep up the property. If they have a property that’s in disrepair and they don’t have $10,000 to knock it down, we will help them. All they have to do is call.”
In other business Tuesday, the Enterprise City Council:
Saw Mayor William “Bill” Cooper’s proclamation making March 21 a Day of Service in Enterprise. The Oscar Club is encouraging all individuals, civic groups, churches, youth groups and business to adopt a service project to be performed that day.
Several Oscar Club members, all women who have been selected Woman of the Year in Enterprise, came forward for the mayor’s proclamation. Oscar means Outstanding Service Contributed And Recognized. The organization was founded in 1968 and recognizes women, men and youth of the year.
Awarded a bid for the renovation of the Maintenance Shop at 407 Mill Avenue to All About Roofs in the amount of $18,750.
Rejected a bid from Donahoo Chevrolet on the purchase of seven Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles for $221,303.80. Instead, the council approved the purchase of the seven 2020 Tahoe police vehicles for $219,203.80 on the Alabama state bid list.
Approved a recommendation by Powell to spend $10,000 for the city to host part of the upcoming Alabama State Games June 12-14.
Awarded a bid to Precision Concrete Cutting for a sidewalk repair project on College Street not to exceed $14,999.
Granted a permit to Drew Graves, representing Church With U, to hold the 2020 Egg Drop on Saturday, April 1 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bates Memorial Stadium. Both Parks and Rec director Billy Powell and Enterprise Police Chief T.D. Jones spoke up for the project.
Heard from Hannah Adkison, a licensed massage therapist who does in-home therapy for patients. She asked the council to consider passing an ordinance to make it possible for her to get a business license to practice in the city. Currently, an outdated regulation prohibits in-home massage therapy and Adkison pointed out the need in the area for that specialized medical therapy.
Heard from Minister William T. Brooks III, who spoke on excessive speeding in his Legacy Farm neighborhood. Chief Jones said police would monitor the traffic and speeds in that area.
Approved accounts payable for February 2020 in the amount of $728,626.03 — $626,645.11 for the City of Enterprise and $$101,980.92 for the Water Works Board. Also approved an accounts payable (B) in the amount of $4.40.
Approved contract billings as follows:
$108,281.95 to S.A. Graham Co., Inc., for construction on the airport apron rehab;
$26,227.20 for contract services, airport apron rehab, $5,789.52 for contract services, airport terminal building, and $71,212.50 for contract services, roadway assessment project, to Barge Design Solutions;
$2,000 for contract administrative service, 2018 CDBG demolition project, to Ewing-Conner & Associates, Inc.;
$6,500 for asbestos surveys, 2018 CDBG demolition project, to Southern Earth Sciences, Inc.
Council President Perry Vickers, during his closing remarks, asked everyone to remember the tornado victims in Tennessee in their prayers.
“We’ve been there and we know what they’re going through,” Vickers said.
