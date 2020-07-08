20200709_ent_entcouncil_p1

Mayor Bill Cooper (left) recognized Parks & Recreation Director Billy Powell and proclaimed July as Parks & Recreation Month in Enterprise at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

 KEN ROGERS/THE LEDGER

The Enterprise City Council on Tuesday approved a rezoning request for Robert Charles Tice, Jr., from R-100 (Residential District) to TH-1 (Townhouse District) for property at 1890 Geneva Highway.

The Tice rezone included time for a public hearing, but no one showed up to speak for or against the proposal. The council passed the request unanimously.

In other business, the Enterprise City Council:

Recognized Mayor Bill Cooper, who recognized Parks & Recreation Director Billy Powell and read a proclamation designating July as Parks & Recreation Month in the city.

Introduced Enterprise Planning Commission recommendations to approve a request by Maxine Moates for annexation and zoning to ARGRIC-2 (Agriculture District) of 41.77 acres located on County Road 520; and a request by The Boatwright Company, LLC to rezone property from M-3 (Heavy Manufacturing) to PBD (Planned Business District) located at 114 S. Conner Street.

The council set public hearings on both requests at its regular Aug. 4 meeting.

Approved an agreement between the city and Poly, Inc., for construction engineering and inspection services for the replacement of a box culvert on College Street. The cost of the engineering services will not exceed $42,955.

Approved a request from Staci Hayes, Interim Director of Engineering, to install a street light at 301 W. Hildreth Street at an annual cost of $85.80

Approved a request from Interim Public Works Director Shannon Roberts to dispose of miscellaneous lawn mower engines (inoperable); two hydraulic press; one Polaris Sportsman 800 EFI ATV as surplus property for sale or disposal via GolfDeals.com or any manner authorized by state law.

Authorized Accounts Payable (A) for June 2020 for $647,082.53 ($558,254.24 for City of Enterprise; $88,828.29 for Water Works Board).

Authorized Contract Billings for Beasley Construction Services, Inc. for $112,163.65 for construction at the new airport terminal; Barge Design Solutions for $4,481.41 for administration services at the new airport terminal; Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc., for $468,687.52 for construction in the FY20 resurfacing improvements/Phase 1; and to Poly, Inc., for $12,442.18 for engineering/design of FY19 resurfacing improvements.

Approved a travel request from the Fire Department for Zachery Maholovich, Steffan Walker, Skyler Brown and Kayne Driscoll to the Airport Firefighter Certification Class in Muscle Shoals July 20-24 at an estimated cost of $2,950.

Approved a travel request for Fire Department Capt. Joey Stephenson to attend Fire Inspector I Class at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa Aug. 10-14 at an estimated cost of $855.

Tags

Load comments