City and county leaders welcomed Gov. Kay Ivey’s limited order Tuesday to start reopening the state’s economy, but encouraged continued use of safety precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
“This is encouraging news from Gov. Ivey,” Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper said. “But even though we are moving forward with reopening, we must remember that this virus threat is far from over. We have to take personal responsibility to keep from spreading this virus.”
Coffee County Administrator/Attorney Rod Morgan said he will follow the governor’s lead and take some phased-in steps toward reopening. He noted the governor’s new order will take effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday, but the county won’t start to reopen until next week.
“Beginning Monday we’ll allow public access to county buildings again, but it’s going to be under the same restrictions we were observing when we closed the buildings,” Morgan said. “We’ll limit the access to the number of people we can effectively socially distance inside the building. Others will have to wait outside and will be brought in as there is availability.”
Cooper announced that Enterprise’s current limited access plan will stay in place until at least May 15.
The governor eased some of the restrictions on business and individual activity in announcing a new “Safer-At-Home” order beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, when the current order expires. The state has been under the more restrictive “Stay-At-Home” order since April 3.
After a discussion about the governor’s new order with department heads, Cooper decided to keep city buildings closed except City Hall. Limited access and rotation of employees’ work schedules will continue through May 15.
Capacity in county offices will vary according to social distancing protocols. Some offices like Absentee Ballots, the Board of Registrars and Environmental Services, will only be able to accommodate one person at a time. All those waiting to enter an office will be required to wait outside and remain six feet apart.
Both Cooper and Morgan said citizens are encouraged to do business online, by phone or through the mail to minimize any danger of exposure.
The city recycling service will remain closed for the time being, and the Enterprise Senior Citizens Center services are suspended except for the pickup or delivery of meals under Southern Alabama Regional Coalition on the Aging Rather senior meal program.
All County Senior Centers will continue to provide meals for pickup at the center and will continue home delivery of meals. There will be no public access into Senior Center buildings.
Although city parks are open, playgrounds, courts and fields are closed because of the safety orders prohibiting use of shared equipment and the mandate that non-work gatherings are limited to fewer than 10 people, with a six-foot distance between each person.
Under the new orders, citizens are now “encouraged” to stay home rather than “ordered” to. Ivey said it is imperative that everyone continue practices such as washing of hands, the social distancing, wearing face coverings and minimizing travel outside the home.
“What our citizens have done is working. We appreciate what our people have been willing to do,” she said. “We must continue to be vigilante in our safety practices for the foreseeable future.”
If you develop a fever and symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing, please call your healthcare provider before seeking medical treatment. If you suspect you have COVID-19, call the Alabama COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-264-2256 for testing sites and hours of operation.
