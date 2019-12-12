Even on a cold and windy day, hundreds of people still came to downtown Enterprise for a historic celebration marking 100 years of the famous Boll Weevil Monument.
Celebrations began at 10 a.m. downtown — where stores and restaurants were offering centennial-themed merchandise in addition to their normal wares — with historical walking tours, a living history video showcase and a live museum dedicated to the work and life of Dr. George Washington Carver.
The walking tours ran on the hour until 3 p.m. and featured some locals with a deep knowledge of Enterprise history as tour guides. The tours highlighted Enterprise landmarks such as the Rawls, the Depot Museum, the Boll Weevil Monument, the old post office and the Enterprise Public Library.
Tours were busy throughout the day. They began at the First United Methodist Church, which also showed videos in its fellowship hall featuring long-time local residents sharing their memories of the Boll Weevil Monument and other historical information.
Among those featured, according to Enterprise Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland, were relatives of the John Pittman family, Bon Fleming family and Luther Baker family.
At the live museum to Carver, students from around the Enterprise City Schools system delivered presentations at stations along a timeline of Carver’s life. Carver’s work regarding crop rotation and diversity was instrumental in Enterprise’s transition from cotton to peanuts.
“(We wanted) to provide the information and talk about the importance of Dr. Carver,” said ECS Federal Programs Director Sheree Hardrick. “He brought so much to this region. His goal was to educate the farmers, give them information on how to reverse the soil (degradation), which would produce more income (for farmers).
“He was a very intelligent man — an artist, scientist, and he really believed in empowering others and also, of course, education.”
The live museum was held at Events on Main, and several people attended.
“The turnout has been great today,” Hardrick said. “This has been great support from people from our district.”
In addition to the above activities, there was also an author book signing at EPL from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a special cancellation stamp station at the Enterprise Post Office.
The book signing featured over 10 authors with works related to the boll weevil, Enterprise history, state history and other topics of interest.
EPL Director Shelia Harris said there was a big turnout for the book signing event and she was happy the library could host the authors on such an occasion.
On Wednesday night the city hosted a special Rededication Ceremony for the Boll Weevil Monument.
