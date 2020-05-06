The Enterprise City Council and Enterprise City Schools have reached agreement on the Summer Feeding Program that provides breakfast and lunch for children in the city.
After meeting with Superintendent Greg Faught and ECS Child Nutrition Program Director Julie Harmon, the city has agreed for the Board of Education to directly contract with the Alabama Department of Education to run the program.
Mayor Bill Cooper, City Council President Perry Vickers, District 1 council member Sonya Rich and Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell met directly with Faught and Harmon to discuss the program.
“I think a lot of the concerns and questions were hopefully answered during that meeting,” Powell said during the work session prior to Tuesday’s night’s meeting. “I think we left it with a better understanding about the feeding program.”
The initial launch of the program drew criticism because of its frequency — meals are being provided on Mondays and Wednesdays to cover the entire week — and its locations. Rich was particularly concerned with many children not being able to easily access their meals.
A sixth site, Faith Community Church, was added and several other community groups got involved to help reach more children.
“There is an additional site, which is the (Coffee County) Family Services Center,” Rich explained. “What they’re doing is delivering to three additional sites — they haven’t necessarily been added as additional sites but they’re allowed to receive meals so that people can come and get meals. They are three churches in the area — Johns Chapel, St. Beulah and Union Grove Church. I’m happy with that, with those meals being added at those places.”
Rich and Powell said results seem to be positive. Powell said in the first two weeks of the program last month there were 11,575 meals distributed. Last week they served 8,850 meals. This week they are expected to serve 14,560 meals.
“This is reaching more kids than they started those first two weeks,” Powell said.
“Everything seems to be working so far, so good,” Rich said. “I was told the Johns Chapel site ran out of lunches and they requested even more. I’m pleased with the addition of those sites. One of my concerns was the children couldn’t easily access the original sites.
“The mayor, myself, Mr. Vickers, our ideal was not to go and shove the program over to the schools as a way of saying we don’t want to be bothered. With the information they presented to us we felt like they had the manpower and the equipment to do it. I think we’re on the same page as far as our desire to feed as many children as can be fed.”
“Actually, it was their idea,” Vickers said of the school system.
Faught said the idea that the schools should exclusively run the feeding program just makes sense.
“We’ve always been the ones responsible for its operation,” the superintendent said. “We appreciate their willingness to relinquish that responsibility and hand it over to us.
“Even though we have fewer sites, we’re more targeted with regard to demand. We were able, also, through community help, to reach more students. Quite a bit more meals were being served last week than in March, when we started.”
Council members Eugene Goolsby and Turner Townsend thanked Rich for her input and also thanked Coffee County Family Services Director Judy Crowley for her leadership and Hands Up Enterprise for its help.
“I want to thank Family Services and add that other areas like Martin Trailer Courts, all the housing authority, the need’s been met for them, as well as other apartment areas in town,” Rich said. “We are quite pleased with the way everybody has kind of partnered with this to meet the same goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.