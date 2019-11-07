In a 4-0 vote Tuesday night, Enterprise City Council approved the hire of Cassidi Kendrick as executive director of the city’s Main Street program.
Kendrick took her oath of office at the council meeting, and she will begin her duties Nov. 13-14 with training through Main Street Alabama — a non-profit organization designed to help cities in the state revitalize their downtowns and commercial districts.
According to Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer, Kendrick was the best of five candidates interviewed over a two-day period, and the only candidate with experience related to Main Street programs having worked with the Statesboro, Georgia Main Street program.
Doerer said Kendrick is a current resident of Level Plains and a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a public relations background.
“She really is the only one that had Main Street experience,” Doerer said. “She is the only one that helped directly with that, although not extensive. She’s a young graduate, but she’s got skill sets we thought would be really important.”
In the hiring process, according to Doerer, applicants were asked questions directly related to the Main Street program.
“The main thing (with the questions) was to hit the basic needs for Main Street,” Doerer said. “Cassadi above and beyond had the most direct answers and experience and, though young, she had a strong interview and we felt like she was well-spoken and she stood out to us over the other candidates. The research she did and the experience she has related to Main Street will help somebody like me that’s never really worked that program.”
Doerer explained Kendrick’s background in the work session prior to the regularly-scheduled council meeting after council members said they had not had the opportunity to meet her as agreed upon in a July 2019 work session.
“She was supposed to be brought before the council,” Councilman Perry Vickers said during Tuesday’s work session. “Personally, I’d like to meet her. She’s probably great, but I don’t know her and we’ve got a resolution to approve tonight (for her hiring).”
Doerer said she had discussed the process with Human Resources and apologized for miscommunication.
At the July 2019 work session, then Enterprise Communications Director Jason Wright said the city was in a three-year contract with Main Street Alabama and “obligated contractually” to hire a Main Street Director.
“There are several ways to go about it, but one of the ways we feel is best is to bring that position under the city initially,” he said. “Ultimately, the city will have to fund the position, as well as the Main Street activities, for year one. We’ll have a better understanding of the direction in year two, and by the end of the third year we will reevaluate and see where we are.”
He said the position would have a $36,000 salary, plus benefits.
Council members approved the creation of the position and allowed Doerer and Wright to begin the interview process with expectations that recommendations would come before the council.
After Kendrick’s oath of office, Doerer thanked the council and said she is “very excited” to have Kendrick on board. Vickers gave a “welcome aboard” to Kendrick, who will be housed downstairs in Enterprise City Hall with Doerer.
