The Enterprise City Council approved a request Tuesday night from Coffee County assistant engineer Michael Walters and authorized Mayor Bill Cooper to execute a grant application with the county for paving a portion of Porter Lunsford Road.
Walters presented his plan to submit a competitive bid through the Federal Lands Access Grant Program, which would require the county and city to match 21 percent of the project.
“One area we feel needs attention would be County Road 702 and Porter Lunsford Road,” Walters told the council in its work session Tuesday. “That’s a major access for employees at Fort Rucker. A lot of fuel trucks are using this route.
“The road, in general, is in very dire need of repair. The edges are bad, the distress of the asphalt, there’s a lot of new construction that’s gone on there and a lot more to come because a new subdivision has opened in that area.”
Walters said the area he’s looking at is at the end of a turn lane — and the project would not include the turn lane — and into the gas station at Porter Lunsford Road and the Highway 27 intersection, and take it all the way to the city limits.
The county would have two miles of road that turns into County Road 702 as it ties into County Road 700.
The city’s stretch is a 1.2-mile stretch, but would require much more work due to the poor condition of the road and the fact that it must be widened because of a much higher traffic count.
Walters presented an estimate that the total cost of the city’s project would be about $400,000 and the city’s portion would come to about $85,000.
The county’s estimated cost is $335,000 for the two-mile stretch. Again, because of the lower traffic count, it would have be widened, plus the road isn’t in the poor condition that the city’s part is.
“We’d be widening the road because of the traffic to 12-foot lanes,” Walters said. “Right now, we’re just short of 10-foot lanes. Have to put asphalt and rock down, then two inches of asphalt.
If agree to be a part of this and
apply with this.
“Our road is in better shape than Porter Lunsford is and we don’t have near the traffic,” Walters said. “We also wouldn’t have to widen the road because of the traffic count.”
The assistant county engineer said more than 3,000 cars are using that road a day in the city limits — and 17 percent of those were trucks.
In other business, the Enterprise City Council:
Provided for the continuation of the Summer Food Service Program through funding through the Alabama Department of Education. The program is expected to serve 800 to 1,000 children.
Granted Mayor Cooper the authority to execute an agreement with All In Credit Union to hold its annual car sale April 23-25 next to the Enterprise Civic Center. The mayor was given flexibility to work with the credit union if the Alabama Department of Public Health deems it still unsafe in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Granted Mayor Cooper the authority to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA) for the provision of census assistance and access services during Census Week, March 30-April 3. Assistance will be available to senior citizens and other residents who wish to access and complete the online 2020 Census. The authority includes the same provision that it meet ADPH guidelines.
Passed a request allowing Parks & Rec Director Billy Powell to declare two refrigerators as surplus property no longer needed for city purposes. It also gave him the authority to sell a Toro 60-inch riding mower on GovDeals.
Agreed to pay contract billings, but several council members in the work session balked about an invoice for $18,574.53 for contract accounting services from McClintock, Nelson & Associates, P.C.
Council president Perry Vickers was surprised.
“When are we gonna get through with them?” he asked. “I’m not going to be bashful this evening. I’m kind of concerned with the fact that we’re over $170,000 to this bunch since they’ve started. It’s time to close the book, as far as I’m concerned.”
Part of the bill apparently was for work provided to the Water Board. The council paid the billing, but added the Water Board would be getting a bill for its share.
Heard from Warren Bowron that the Special Olympics Torch Run event for April 17 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Bowron also reported that the Lions Club Boll Weevil 100 Bike Ride, which had been scheduled for May 2, will be postponed. He said the event, which has been held the last 21 years, could be rescheduled at a later date.
Heard from Curt Bensch, who complained about the piles of refuge along Apache Drive. He said that area also needs street light repair and improvements.
