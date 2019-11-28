Mayor Bill Cooper wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving. holiday, and reminds that all nonessential city of Enterprise offices and departments will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. The police and fire departments will be staffed.
The garbage schedule is being changed somewhat to give Department of Public Works employees the holiday off. Monday and Tuesday routes are being serviced as usual. The handicapped customer route normally serviced on Wednesday will be serviced on Tuesday instead. The Thursday and Friday garbage routes will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 27.
All city offices will resume normal hours Monday, Dec. 2.
Mayor Cooper wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday.
