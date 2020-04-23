Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper closed all non-emergency city operations Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
“For the protection of employees and customers, we have closed all city buildings. We have sent employees home ahead of the expected heavy rains and winds so they can prepare for the safety of their families,” Cooper said.
City personnel were already working on a limited, rotating schedule for safety purposes during the continuing COVID-19 crisis.
Police and fire personnel continued to be on duty Thursday as city officials closely monitored the weather in communication with the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency, Cooper said.
City services will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
“We pray that everyone will be safe and that we will get through this weather threat with little or no damage,” the mayor said.
