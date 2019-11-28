Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper on Tuesday signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 30 as Small Business Saturday in the city.
The proclamation was signed at Enterprise City Hall, and encourages individuals to support small businesses.
According to the proclamation, small business owners and small businesses, of which there are several, are important to the city’s marketplace.
“These small business owners are close to our citizens, providing many of the goods and services needed in our daily lives and holiday seasons,” the proclamation states, and goes on to say small businesses create two-thirds of all new jobs for all workers.
“(They also) employ more than one-half of the American work force and are responsible for half the private gross domestic product,” the proclamation reads. “The majority of our businesses and industries are considered small businesses (and these) businesses and industries contribute to the success of our city and to the well-being of our citizens (and) play a vital role in our community as the source of many innovations in products and merchandising.”
