To preserve the health of our participants and prevent the spread of COVID-19 the following plan shall apply for reopening of the tennis and pickleball courts and the skate park. As the situation evolves, this plan remains flexible and adaptive to further guidance provided by the city of Enterprise and state.
Arrange to play only with family members or others who live in your household or people who are considered to be low risk.
Singles play is one player on each side of the court.
Doubles play is four players per court with two on either side of the court.
It is very important that players are disciplined to maintain correct social distancing — 6 feet apart — whether playing doubles or singles, using the skate park, or observing or waiting to use the facilities.
Tennis Courts
Court hours are from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Upper Courts 1 and 2 are reserved for program instructions, group clinics and lessons through Wiregrass Tennis Association.
Players are to adhere to the following guidelines for safe play:
» No more than one parent/guardian present with juniors under age 18 is recommended.
» Players should stay on their side of court and avoid changing ends.
» Players agree to NOT enter the tennis courts if they have any symptoms or exposure risks as listed by the Centers for Disease Control.
» Players are encouraged to keep their own equipment clean, sanitized and identified.
» Players are encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer.
» All must maintain proper social distance whether engaged, waiting or observing play in and around the court areas.
» Players are encouraged to place personal items (backpacks, water bottles, etc.) at least 6 feet from other players’ items to avoid any surface contact.
» Entry gates will be left open to prevent virus contact.
» Errant balls will be returned to owning player via foot or racket push of the ball.
» Wearing of face masks is encouraged for inward and outward protection of all players.
» No handshakes, fist bumps or physical contact is permitted between players.
Anyone not abiding by these guidelines or risking the safety of others can be asked to leave the premises by any city employee.
Pickleball CourtsCourt hours are from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Players are to adhere to the following guidelines for safe play:
» Players agree to NOT enter the pickleball courts if they have any symptoms or exposure risks as listed by the guidelines of the CDC.
» Players will label their name on a personal ball that only they will touch during play, i.e., each player will enter the court with his/her own set of balls.
» Players are encouraged to keep their own equipment/balls clean, sanitize and identified.
» Players are encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer.
» All must maintain proper social distance whether engaged, waiting or observing play in and around the court areas.
» Players are encouraged to place their personal items at least 6 feet from other player items to avoid any surface contact.
» Entry gates will be left open to prevent virus contact.
» Errant balls will be returned to owing player via foot or paddle push of the ball.
» Wearing of face masks is encouraged for inward and outward protection of all players.
» Switch sides at end of game only.
» No handshakes, paddle bumps or physical contact between players.
Anyone not abiding by these guidelines or risking the safety of others can be asked to leave the premises by any city employee.
Skate ParkSkate Park hours are from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m. daily.
Participants are to adhere to the following guidelines for safe skate:
» Skaters agree to NOT enter into the skate park if they have any symptoms or exposure risks as listed by the CDC guidelines.
» Skaters will be responsible not to share their equipment with other skaters.
» Skaters are encouraged to keep their own skate boards/equipment clean and sanitize.
» Skaters are encouraged to bring and use hand sanitizer
» Skaters are encouraged to place their personal items at least 6 feet from other skaters’ items to avoid any surface contact.
» Entry gates will be left open to prevent virus contact.
» Errant skateboards will be returned to owning skater via foot push of the skateboard.
» Wearing of face masks is encouraged for inward and outward protection of all skaters.
» Only one skater is permitted on the ramps at one time. All other skaters will wait for their turn to skate, remaing 6 feet apart at all times.
» No handshakes, fist bumps, high fives or physical contact between skaters.
Anyone not abiding by these guidelines or risking the safety of others can be asked to leave the premises by any city employee.
