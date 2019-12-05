Downtown Enterprise was again the site of the city’s annual Christmas Parade on Tuesday night.
The parade, which began at 6:30 p.m., lasted around two hours and featured nearly 150 entries. “Old-fashioned Christmas” was the theme of the parade.
Erin Grantham, director of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, announced winners on Wednesday. They will be recognized, Grantham said, at the next Enterprise City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
In the “Commercial Floats” category, the FurKids Club took home first place, while ReMax Premier/Becky Hancock Realty got second and Murphy Family Restaurants/McDonald’s of Enterprise got third place.
In the “Non-Profit Floats” category, Refuge Christan Academy was first place; Enterprise First United Methodist Church was second place and Damascus Baptist Church was third place.
Enterprise Pediatric Clinic won the Boll Weevil Centennial Award — a new award for this year, according to Assistant Director of the Enterprise Chamber Jennifer Hattery. The award is given to an entry that “best represents the 100-year celebration of the monument and it’s uplifting message — triumph over tragedy,” she said.
Winning the Elfin Magic Award and Spirit Award were the 2019 Midget Tackle Cowboys football team and Center Stage Dance Studio, respectively.
Grantham said she wanted to thank all entries for their participation in the 2019 Enterprise Christmas Parade.
“The judges had a really hard time selecting this year’s winning entries,” said Grantham. “We appreciate all the hard work (everyone) put in.”
Those being recognized at the next meeting of the Enterprise City Council are asked to RSVP.
