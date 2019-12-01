Enterprise’s annual Christmas Parade is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Streets and downtown businesses will close at 5 p.m, according to Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director Jennifer Hattery.
“We would encourage people to get there early to make sure you get a spot,” she said. “The earlier, the better. Hundreds will be there to line the streets.”
The parade, themed “Old-fashioned Christmas,” will maintain its traditional route from North Main Street to South Main Street. It begins at Grocery Outlet and ends at River Bank and Trust, formerly Trinity Bank.
Around 145 total units are slated to participate in the parade, and about half of those units are floats, according to Hattery. That number is on par with entries over recent years.
The festivities this year include a new award.
“We’ve added a Boll Weevil Centennial Award in honor of the upcoming Centennial Celebration,” said Hattery. “With it being themed ‘Old-fashioned Christmas,’ we tried to tie in with the centennial. The award will go to anything that best represents the 100-year celebration of the monument and it’s uplifting message — triumph over tragedy.”
Other awards also make a return and include first, second and third place for both commercial and nonprofit groups, a Spirit Award for a walking unit and an Elven Magic Award.
Matt Larson will be the grand marshal of the eight-block parade. According to chamber Director Erin Grantham, Larson has been an active giver in the community over the past several years.
Grantham said the Christmas Parade Committee “received multiple nominations for a number of outstanding members of our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.