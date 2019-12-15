The Enterprise City School System is in the process of identifying all persons with disabilities from birth through 21 years of age.
If you are aware of a child with a disability or a suspected disability, please contact Special Projects Center at 347-4287. It is our mission to ensure that all persons with disabilities are identified, located, and evaluated so that appropriate services can be provided.
