Several dates were set for annual events in Enterprise at Tuesday night’s meeting of the city council.
The Chamber of Commerce will host The World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Half Pint 0.5K on Saturday, March 14.
Cherie Endrihs, representing Enterprise Christian Ministers Fellowship, asked for an received permission from the council a permit to hold a Cross Walk on Friday, April 10, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, beginning at Lowe’s and traveling along the side of Boll Weevil Circle to Sonic Drive-In.
The Boll Weevil Festival was set for Saturday, Oct. 24 (with a rain date of Nov. 6).
The Veterans Day Parade was set for Thursday, Nov. 5.
The Enterprise Christmas Parade was set for Tuesday, Dec. 1 (with a rain date of Dec. 3).
The Downtown Enterprise Business Association, which had already set its Whoville Celebration for Saturday, Dec. 5, set a rain date for Dec. 12.
In other business:
Mayor Bill Cooper was given the authority to apply for a grant through the AFG program for new self-contained breathing apparatus. The Enterprise Fire Department’s 2002 style units are no longer being made, according to Fire Chief Byron Herring, and getting parts to replace them will be an issue in the next two or three years.
Herring recommended that the city apply for 30 units in the grant for a total cost of $231,000 ($7,700 each). If the city receives the grant, its cost would be $34,650.
Thornton Farrish Inc. of Montgomery was chosen to be the new Financial Advisor for Enterprise and its potential bond issue.
Tanner Braun was recognized for his promotion from an Enterprise Police Department officer to detective.
