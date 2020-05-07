The Enterprise City Council heard a plan that could provide sidewalks all the way from the Boll Weevil Monument to Boll Weevil Circle.
Tim Ramsden from Three Notch Partners presented the plan — largely paid for by the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), a grant program through the Department of Transportation — to the Council in its work session.
The connectivity could carry the sidewalks from downtown to Highland Drive and through Ouida Street to the bypass.
Ramsden said the cost of the project is $581,000 and the city’s total cost would be around $165,000.
“This project is in their sweet spot,” Ramsden said. “There are no environmental issues, no right-of-way issues and impacts to utilities are minimal.”
The application process is due on June 1. The Council, in its regular meeting, approved a resolution giving Mayor Bill Cooper authority to have the city participate in the 2020-21 Transportation Alternatives Program.
The Council in its work session also heard a report from Finance Director Lori Senn, who had at least some encouraging numbers for revenues in April — which reflect March sales and lodging taxes.
“We have not had a significant change in those, but that’s when the shutdown had just begun,” Senn told the Council. “The real picture will be when we get reports at the end of May for April sales.”
The Enterprise City Council also:
Approved a request from Glenn Morgan of Poly, Inc., to seek bids for the replacement of a culvert on College Street over a tributary to Blanket Creek.
Approved a request from Staci Hayes, Interim Director of Engineering, to identify the Crawford Street Maintenance Shop metal building as surplus property and to dispose of it via GovDeals or in any manner authorized by state law.
Paid accounts payable in the amount of $392,935.62 for the City of Enterprise and $119,328.92 for the Water Works Board.
Paid contract billings in the amount of $15,825 to Barge Design Solutions for the roadway assessment project and to the USDA for $4,961.31 for wildlife damage management, most of which covered the killing of feral hogs in the city.
Authorized Mayor Bill Cooper to execute an amendment with regard to a real estate and economic development exchange with the Water Board and others.
Agreed to lay over an ordinance regarding the adoption of rules, regulations and standards applicable to all areas of special flood hazard in Enterprise as designed in its Flood Insurance Study dated May 2, 2016. Other areas known to flood that may not be in the FIS will also be included.
Introduced an ordinance providing for the rezoning of property owned by C&C Development Group, LLC, located at 101 Mamie Street from Residential District to Townhouse District. A public hearing will be held at the June 2 regular meeting.
