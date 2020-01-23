They are random acts of kindness. A stranger helping a stranger. Many go unnoticed. Fortunately, this one did not.
Eddie Thurman, a street sweeper in the public works department, was awarded the Extra Mile Award during the Enterprise City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Mayor Bill Cooper and Shannon Roberts, Interim Director of Public Works, presented Thurman with a plaque and their thanks for a job well done. The mayor’s comments:
“In December of last year, Eddie Thurman was performing his job duties of sweeping the streets around the city. An elderly resident had dropped her car keys in between the seats of her cars as she was leaving to go to the hospital to check on her husband. She saw Eddie and flagged him down. Eddie immediately knew something was wrong. He stopped his truck and was able to retrieve the keys for her. She was very relieved and thanked Eddie for his assistance.
“Eddie, the City Council and I commend you on your outstanding abilities and remarkable attention that you give to our citizens and your willingness to go out of your way to help them. We are proud of having such outstanding individuals representing our Public Works Department.”
Thurman earned a round of applause and more thanks from the mayor and several council members.
In other business Tuesday night:
The City Council approved a recommendation from Staci Haynes, Interim Director of Engineering, that the banners commemorating the centennial celebration of the Boll Weevil Monument be donated to the Pea River Historical Society.
The banners hung for about 11 months both downtown and on the circle, along with a pair of huge banners that draped down from city hall. They all have been taken down. With storage tight, Haynes said the historical society can use them as they see fit.
Diane Napoli of the society said the banners — Haynes said there around 260 of the small (2 feet by 4 feet) banners that hung downtown, in addition to the larger (3 feet by 6 feet) that hung around the circle — likely would be sold as a fund-raiser for the historical society.
Those interested in purchasing a piece of history can contact the PRHS.
The council voted to seek bids on seven Chevrolet Tahoes, five for police patrol vehicles, two for use by CID off the state bid list. Total cost of the purchase is expected to be $219,203.80.
That was expected to be an approved purchase, but several councilmen, led by Eugene Goolsby, wanted to make sure local dealers have a chance to bid.
The council approved authorization of warrants and checks to be signed by any two of the following individuals: Acting City Clerk/Treasurer Beverly Sweeney; Staci Hayes, Interim Director of Engineering; and Lori Senn, Finance Director. That authorization is subject to this restriction: where both of the proposed signatories will not be the Acting City Clerk/Treasurer, the two proposed signatories must obtain pre-approval in writing from the Mayor or the Acting City Clerk/Treasurer to sign.
The council unanimously approved a partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau and state of Alabama to support the goals and ideals of the 2020 Census. The council heard from Jessica James of the Census Bureau. It also unanimously provided for the establishment of a local 2020 Census Complete County Committee.
The council approved payment of contract billings totaling $922,065.14.
It also approved travel from the police department for Lieutenant Louis Kent and Lieutenant Chris Hurley to attend an FBI-LEEDA Leadership Training Course Feb. 24-28 in Birmingham at an estimated cost of $2,440.
The mayor complimented District 1 councilwoman Sonya Rich for the recently completed sidewalk project in her district. Rich also passed along her compliments to those who helped complete the project.
The mayor also recognized the Girls Supporting Girls Club in attendance, one of whom was his granddaughter, Kimara Cooper, an 11th graders at EHS.
During the council’s work session, a financial report from Lori Senn included an encouraging early look at the recently passed lodging tax. The 4 percent tax is split with Coffee County. In the first two months — November and December, the tax produced for Enterprise revenue of about $13,000 in each month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.