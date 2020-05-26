The Enterprise Ledger had teachers from local kindergarten classes submit class photos and comments from students regarding what they plan to be when they grow up and what they'll earn.
There was no special section this year as many classes were unable to fully participate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ledger published three special pages in Sunday’s issue, but these two class photo still couldn’t fit.
