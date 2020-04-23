Cleaning service owner closing business after 14 years

Dorothy Pulliam saw a need and filled it.
She and her husband, Dr. M. Earl Pulliam, the pastor of Light of the World Ministries in Daleville, settled in the area after his military career. She was a career counselor who had always worked in education and counseling.
“I’ve always had someone to help with my home because I’ve always worked. I had my children and my career,” Dorothy said. “When we arrived here, I had a hard time finding someone to help me take care of my home.
“I said, ‘Gee, why not start my own business?’”
So she did. Delight Cleaning Services started in 2006, a small family business co-founded by Dorothy and her sister, Carol Choyce.
“She’s a nurse. She took a sabbatical to manage the business because I was very much involved in our ministry,” Pulliam said. “She worked with me for about six years until she decided to go back to nursing. She’s a nurse at Fort Rucker now.”
Dorothy oversaw the business and Carol managed it. They hired and trained a small staff to get it off the ground.
“She was my training team,” Dorothy said of her sister. “With her nursing background, she knew the necessity of cleanliness when we went into these people’s homes. The staff learned through her. We were able to give jobs to people who were not skilled in other areas, but they could clean.”
She remembered being nervous about the new business.
“As with anything new, you’re nervous,” she said. “I knew there was a need, but I did not know how the response would be. Carol had taken the sabbatical, so we needed business because that was Carol’s livelihood. We hired a staff and they had to be paid. So, yes, we were nervous.
“But the business grew tremendously — and rapidly.”
At one time, she employed 12 on her staff. Delight had up to 60 and 70 homes, businesses and churches as customers at one time.
She credits Carol and her son-in-law, Tyrone Clark, who became manager after Carol returned to nursing, with much of her success.
“I had two great managers. They’re the ones that ensure the success of your business,” she said.
But Dorothy ran it well. The business was in her name, she was responsible for it.
Clark managed Delight Cleaning Services for five years before becoming a truck driver.
“Tyrone, he wasn’t called to cleaning,” Pulliam said with a laugh, adding she was blessed to have him.
Over the past 14 years, she more closely followed a calling of her own.
“Our ministry had grown and I had developed my own ministry. My husband had developed this ministry here, but I had developed Dorothy’s Ministry,” she said. “My ministry has blossomed and grown. I travel all over the state of Alabama, all over the United States, really, even abroad. My ministry has taken me overseas.”
She recently started a livestream broadcast called Live With Dorothy, which airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. through the Light of the World Ministries website.
The growth of her ministry led her to decide to close her business. After 14 years, Delight Cleaning Services will close May 1. As excited as she is about what’s next, Pulliam said she’s also saddened to close her business.
“I really am, because of the people that worked on my staff,” she said.
That includes Marcie McGee, who has been with Delight since July 2006.
“She had been with me the entire time. She and I are the only two that started together, and we’re ending together,” Pulliam said. “She’s been a wonderful worker. She’s been loyal, she’s been supportive, she’s been faithful and she’s been dependable.”
McGee’s last job for DCS came earlier this week. She said it was both “great” and “sad.”
“She’s a nice person, she’s a church-going person,” McGee said of Pulliam. “She’s into ministry and she’s good. I like her a lot. I liked working for her business, too. I loved the business.”
Pulliam said her staff and her customers have all been given plenty of notice about her decision to close.
“We have a number of clients — homes, businesses and churches — who have been with us from the beginning,” she said. “We’ve established friendships and relationships. I’m referring them to one of my workers.”
She said it all started with her service directory ad in the Dothan Eagle and Enterprise Ledger.
“I kept my advertisement with the Enterprise Ledger because it was always reliable and it was a community paper,” she said. “I’m very community focused. I shop in Enterprise. I visit the stores in Enterprise. I believe in supporting my community. So I kept my advertisement with the Ledger because it is a community paper and I kept it in Dothan. I never went to large advertisement because I wanted to keep it local.
“They put us all over the Wiregrass area. We were getting phone calls from Hartford and Headland and Eufaula. From Wicksburg, from Elba from New Brockton from Kinston, from Opp. We were getting calls because we were the only ones in the newspaper. People would tell me, ‘I know you have always stayed in the paper.’
“Every single day, our ad ran. We started in 2006. Every day it ran. It stops at the end of the month, April 30. It’s the last day of Delight Cleaning Service.”
But it’s the start of the next chapter for Dorothy Pulliam.
