Club Yesepoch has awarded scholarships to two high school graduates in the Wiregrass area, Charmaine Smith, an Enterprise High School graduate, and Kahari McReynolds, a Geneva High School graduate, for their community service and high academic achievement.
Encouraging local youth to seek higher education by means of honoring them with scholarship awards is an annual club initiative.
Smith, an Enterprise High School graduate, the daughter of Charlie and Pamela Smith, has been accepted at the University of Alabama where she plans to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Pre-Medical Biology. Thereafter, her vision is to attend medical school and become a Pediatrician.
“Originally, I planned to focus solely on becoming a general physician but over the last few years my involvement with the youth nursery at church sparked my interest for children and a desire to become a pediatrician,” Smith said.
In her community, through the Harbor, Smith has extended her hand to the homeless by preparing and serving them food as well as washing their clothes. By the same token, her participation in Health Occupation Students of America has given her the privilege to prepare food for Winshape and Hospice. Her efforts expand through her church community where she sings in the choir, works as a nursery aide, assists with the food bank and the clothes closet.
McReynolds, a Geneva High School graduate, the son of Tim McReynolds and grandson of Janet Pray, has been accepted at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, where he plans to pursue a degree in Physical Education.
“My principal drive toward pursuing a Physical Education course of study at Huntingdon College is brought by the fact that obesity is a major social challenge among the younger population in the United States,” McReynolds said.
As a student, McReynolds credits himself with numerous athletic awards, with extensive involvement in football, basketball, and baseball. He has also presided as Student Government Vice-President during his senior year at high school. Within his church community he teaches a Sunday School youth class and dedicates his expertise as Choir Director.
Club Yesepoch, Inc. is a non-profitable, charitable organization composed of Black Women in the city of Enterprise. If you have questions or concerns regarding this article, please contact Club President Marilyn Yelverton at 917-847-5069, or Reporter Michelle Goosby at 334-406-9895.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.