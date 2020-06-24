On behalf of Club Yesepoch, Inc., member, Mary Merritt presented to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank a $1,000 donation on June 19. Club members felt compelled to reach out to this community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to undermine access to basic life-sustaining necessities such as food and family income.
The Club also appreciates the role the community plays in this cycle of livelihood. As the community supports our efforts as a civic organization, with great pleasure we utilize our efforts to support our community.
Club Yesepoch Inc. is a non-profitable, charitable organization composed of Black Women in the city of Enterprise.
For more information, contact Club President Marilyn Yelverton at 917-847-5069, or Reporter Michelle Goosby, at 334-406-9895.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.