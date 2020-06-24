yesepoch photo

Julie Gonzalez accepts a check of $1,000 from Mary Merritt that was donated from Club Yesepoch to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.

 Club Yesepoch

On behalf of Club Yesepoch, Inc., member, Mary Merritt presented to the Wiregrass Area Food Bank a $1,000 donation on June 19. Club members felt compelled to reach out to this community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as it continues to undermine access to basic life-sustaining necessities such as food and family income.

The Club also appreciates the role the community plays in this cycle of livelihood. As the community supports our efforts as a civic organization, with great pleasure we utilize our efforts to support our community.

Club Yesepoch Inc. is a non-profitable, charitable organization composed of Black Women in the city of Enterprise.

For more information, contact Club President Marilyn Yelverton at 917-847-5069, or Reporter Michelle Goosby, at 334-406-9895.

