According to smartasset.com, Coffee County is the fifth healthiest county to live in Alabama.
The study is analyzed by county level data, including length of life, health behaviors and healthcare access.
Shelby County was ranked No. 1, followed by Baldwin, Madison and Lee.
The study found that 18.2% of Coffee County adults smoked, 15.5% drank excessively, 33.4% of its adults experienced obesity, and 10.8% were uninsured. The state averaged 20.6% percent adults smoking, 37.4% at adult obesity, 11.5% uninsured, and 14.4% excessively drinking.
