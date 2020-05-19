Coffee County has been awarded federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Coffee County will receive $12,434 from Phase 37 funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. In addition, Coffee County will receive $17,727 in supplemental funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; The Salvation Army; The Jewish Federations of North America, Jewish Communities and United Way Worldwide. The local board in Coffee County is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country as well as address additional food and shelter needs as a result of COVID-19.
A local board made up of a representative from city government, Wiregrass United Way, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, Wiregrass United Way 2-1-1, and others will determine how the funds awarded to Coffee County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.
The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funding, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) and if it is a private voluntary organization, it must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Coffee County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds from the Phase 36 grant to Family Services Center of Coffee County and Christian Mission Centers Inc.
Public or private voluntary agencies (not individuals) interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact the local board chairperson, Mindy Collier, of Wiregrass United Way, by calling 334-379-6471 or emailing mindy@wuw.org to apply for funding. The deadline for applications to be received is May 18 at 5 p.m..
