The Coffee County Board of Education approved the 2020-21 school calendar Thursday night, with most students returning to school Thursday, Aug. 6, and the final day of classes scheduled for Wednesday, May 26.
As far as the major holidays, fall break is the week of Nov. 23-27, Christmas break runs from Dec. 18 through Jan. 4 for students, and spring break is the week of March 29-April 2.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth was happy to get the calendar approved, but he called it a bittersweet board meeting. Donna Hataway, the superintendent’s secretary, was one of four employees whose resignations were “reluctantly” approved.
Killingsworth, who is in his 19th month as superintendent said the “training wheels” that Hataway had on him were going to have to come off. Her resignation is effective June 30.
“She’s been here for 41 years. Ms. Donna’s done it all. There’s nothing she doesn’t know,” Killingsworth said after the meeting.
The other retirements were Kenneth Senn, a teacher at Zion Chapel, effective June 1, Annette Presley, a teacher at Kinston, effective June 1; and Cindy Lowery, the child nutrition manager at Kinston, effective May 22.
“We have four retirees and that’s a wealth of time, knowledge and dedication to Coffee County Schools and I appreciate each and every one of them,” Killingsworth said. “Of course, the one that I work with every day and the one I’ll miss the most is Ms. Donna.
“She is a phenomenal person and a phenomenal lady and a hard worker and she does a great job for Coffee County Schools each and every day. It’s hard for me to say that I’m going to miss her because I’m going to miss her greatly.
“She’s a wealth of knowledge and she keeps me straight and keeps me going in the right direction. She’s going to be sorely missed, not only for the job she does but for the person she is. You all know she has not been feeling well this past week. She was at work today.”
In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:
Approved a bid of $79,722 by Pike Road Electric for the Zion Chapel stadium lighting project. The bid was the lowest of three submitted, Killingsworth said.
Gave the superintendent permission to bid the Zion Chapel gymnasium project.
Approved recommendations to adopt textbooks for PE and heath from the state adopted list.
“Every year we try to adopt a new subject — science, English, math,” Killingsworth said. “We put the math off because we don’t know what the math curriculum is going to look like.
“We don’t have a physical education book, per se, in elementary school, but the health book from the state adopted list, that’s what the board approved.”
Heard a report from the superintendent about New Brockton High School’s band trip to attend Universal Orlando Parade Week next spring, March 18-20.
Band director Ryan Gresko said New Brockton was invited to participate. Band members are raising their own funds to pay for the trip — lodging, food and transportation. Gresko assured Killingsworth that the trip would be chaperoned.
“It doesn’t require a board vote, but I wanted to make sure the board is OK with them going,” Killingsworth said. “I think it would be an excellent opportunity for them to show their skills and represent New Brockton High School in Orlando next March.”
Heard an update from the superintendent about the coronavirus epidemic and how it may affect the school system.
“It’s very concerning as an administration to keep our folks safe,” Killingsworth said. “I’ve talked to nurse (Sharon) Stinson, our head nurse for Coffee County schools. She will be meeting with every faculty and staff on our protocols. These came actually from the CDC and were adopted under the Alabama Department of Education and the Alabama Department of Public Health.”
He noted the virus has been reported in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
“I gave permission to nurse Stinson last week over any and all materials that we needed — whether it be wipes, disinfectant, masks, whatever,” the superintendent said. “All the supplies are supposed to be in March 10 and more materials are expected in March 13.
“I want to make sure we’re following all protocols … to stop any kind of spread in our schools. I’m sure there will be more updated procedures and policies coming from the state Department of Education and the state Department of Public Health in the coming days.”
The next scheduled Coffee County Board of Education meeting is Thursday, April 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.