Coffee County closed its buildings — including the courthouses in Elba and Enterprise — to the public at the end of business on Thursday afternoon to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My first obligation, my highest obligation is to protect our citizens and our employees and their safety,” County Administrator Rod Morgan said. “I know the numbers, I understand people who want to push back against this, I know the math, but I’m not comfortable exposing our public to that risk at this time.”
He said employees will still be working in their offices. All transactions at county offices — payments, recording documents and viewing documents or maps, etc. — can be done online, over the phone or by mail. Information about county offices can be found online at www.coffeecounty.us.
“We would encourage everybody to conduct business over the phone or online or by mail. We will continue to operate,” Morgan said.
The Administrator said if an in-person payment to the Revenue Department is necessary, “If you call them they will come out to your car and get the payment.”
“Everybody else, we’re going to push to online or over the phone or by mail,” Morgan said. “Registrars said if you call for an absentee ballot they will mail it to you.”
Morgan said the incorrect report early Thursday that Coffee County had a positive test had little to do with this action. The amount of business conducted at the courthouses stayed surprisingly high even with limited public access implemented earlier this week.
“We’re continuing to monitor traffic at the courthouse. I do think it was down a little yesterday, but I don’t think it’s down to levels I would be comfortable with,” Morgan said before the closure order.
County offices will reopen as soon as it is feasible to do so.
All County Senior Centers will continue to provide meals for pickup at the center and will continue home delivery of meals.
The County Commission encourages everyone to continue to follow guidance from health officials to protect themselves and to help minimize the impact of the virus.
If you develop a fever and symptoms such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider before seeking medical treatment. If you suspect you have COVID-19, call 888-264-2256 for testing sites and hours of operation.
A Coffee County press release contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.