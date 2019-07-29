The Coffee County Community Emergency Response Team is gearing up to host its third training course of the year Aug. 2, 3 and 10.
The three-day course is designed to educate participants in basic disaster response skills, including “fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations.” Coffee County CERT Director Scotty Johnson said that the ultimate goal of the training course is to help volunteers become the best aid to first responders they can be.
“It’s important for cities to have CERT teams because we usually don’t have enough first responders or equipment to go around in a major disaster,” Johnson said. “If we lost the fire station or the police station in a disaster, or if there weren’t enough first responders on the scene, we want these volunteers to be trained to go in and help first responders take care of folks or act like first responders until they can get there.”
According to Johnson, the Aug. 2 class will provide participants with basic information about CERT and how it fits in with local, state and national organizations, such as EMA and FEMA, in the event of a disaster. On Aug. 3, trainees will “get into the bulk of the program” and learn more about search and rescue, how to set up a medical treatment area, how to triage, how to rescue individuals trapped beneath fallen walls, and how to safely put out fires. Johnson said participants will also be instructed on how to prepare 72-hour disaster prep kits for themselves and each member of their family, including pets, should they be trapped in their home for an extended period of time or be forced to leave their home in an emergency.
On Aug. 10, participants will be involved in a “hands-on” exercise that provides practical skills and helps trainees gain valuable experience they might not get from research or hypothetical training situations alone.
Participants must attend all three classes to receive their certifications.
All classes will be held at the Central Fire Station on 301 Plaza Drive in Enterprise. The Aug. 2 class will be held from 6-9 p.m.; the Aug. 3 class will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. The Aug. 10 hands-on exercise will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.
Johnson encouraged anyone interested in attending to register and prepare to learn valuable, practical skills.
“We want people to have the skills to be able to self-sustain and be resilient in a disaster,” said Johnson. “It’s so important to have the tools prior to a disaster, because if you have the tools and something happens, you can calmly go in and help.”
To register for the CERT course, visit www.coffeecounty.us/246/Community-Emergency-Response-Teams-CERT.
For more information contact CERT at 334-894-5375 or 334-806-1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.