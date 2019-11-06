The Coffee County Conservation District and the Coffee County Forestry Advisory Committee recently hosted five Coffee County Forestry and Wildlife Field Days. All fifth graders from Enterprise City Schools, Fort Rucker Elementary, Elba Elementary, Wiregrass Home School, Kinston Elementary, New Brockton Elementary and Zion Chapel Elementary were invited to attend the program.
A total of 790 students attended this year. Three of the events were held at National Security Recreation property in Elba. Due to rainy weather, the fourth day of the event was held at the New Brockton Farm Center. Day five of the event was held at the Elba Recreation Center.
Exhibits included a live amphibian and reptile exhibit, Skins and Skulls, an Oh Deer! activity, rescued animals from the Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary, and general forest management practices. The event is a great hands-on forestry and wildlife learning experience for students. After the activities, everyone enjoyed sack lunches. In addition to those previously mentioned, this event was supported by a grant from the Wiregrass RC&D Council. Other organizations assisting with field days include the Alabama Forestry Commission, the Coffee County Cooperative Extension System, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Alabama Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries, Big Bend Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Alabama Heritage Program.
